Time to get spooked! Scarywood opens Thursday

ATHOL, Idaho - "Get ready for a month of screams as the theme park you thought you knew just became the nightmare you'll never forget." That's how Scarywood Haunted Nights organizers describe this year's event.

Scarywood returns to Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho for the tenth straight year on Thursday, October 3.

Organizers said they're ready to take the even to the 'next level.' This year there will be five haunted attractions, seven scare zones and most of Silverwood's signature rides operating in the dark.

Scarywood is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through November 2, excluding Halloween.

Thursday nights, the event runs from 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, it's open from 7:00 p.m. - midnight.

Parking is $5.00 per vehicle. Costumes worn by guests are not allowed. Tickets range from $27-$47, depending on which day you go. You can buy tickets here

During opening weekend (October 3-5), all Silverwood season pass holders will receive a $10 discount if you show your season pass at the gate.

The last two days of Scarywood (Nov. 1 and 2), is Heroes Weekend. Anyone who shows firefighter, police, EMT, active military or veteran identificaton at the front gate will get in for free.

***Scarywood is not recommended for any children under 13 years old. However, it is the parent/guardian's decision if they want to bring their child to Scarywood.