Tillie named to Naismith Trophy and NABC Player of the Year watch lists

The Gonzaga Bulletin

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga men's basketball player Killian Tillie was named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason and NABC Player of the Year watch lists.

The announcements came despite the fact that Tillie is currently out after undergoing a knee procedure earlier this year. That said, the team hopes Tillie will be back around Thanksgiving.

Tillie was a pre-season All-West Coast Conference selection before missing 22 games with injuries last season. In 15 appearances, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He made 10 blocks and had 10 steals in the 2018-2019 season.

Gonzaga opens the regular season at home against Alabama State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Zags win exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State 116-61

RELATED: Gonzaga's Killian Tillie out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery