Thunderstorm warning issued in northeastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday for several areas in northeastern Washington.
Those areas include Camden, Dalkena, and Usk, Washington. Winds are expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour in those areas, with the possibility of quarter-sized hail.
A severe thunderstorm is moving southeast at 15mph through Pend Oreille county and will impact Camden WA, Usk WA, and Dalkena WA until 5:00pm PDT. Dangerous lightning, local gusty winds, and hail are all possible. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/0DI6FX6hG7— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 8, 2019
The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.
