Thunderstorm warning issued in northeastern Washington

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 04:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:45 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday for several areas in northeastern Washington. 

Those areas include Camden, Dalkena, and Usk, Washington. Winds are expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour in those areas, with the possibility of quarter-sized hail. 

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. 

