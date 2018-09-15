Three ways to help those affected by Hurricane Florence
Spokane, Wash. - Donate to the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross is taking donations to help with response efforts. According to ABC News, the American Red Cross has already mobilized more than 1,500 disaster workers to help residents impacted by Florence.
Support American Humane and the Charleston Animal Society: Many residents who had to evacuate were forced to leave their pets behind. According to ABC News, if you want to help with relief efforts for pet shelters, national nonprofit organization American Humane and the local Charleston Animal Society are both highly-rated organizations helping with Florence relief.
Donate to Americares: The health-focused disaster relief organization deployed a response team to North Carolina. They are currently collecting donations for emergency medicine and other supplies.