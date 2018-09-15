Three ways to help those affected by Hurricane Florence

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Spokane, Wash. - Donate to the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross is taking donations to help with response efforts. According to ABC News, the American Red Cross has already mobilized more than 1,500 disaster workers to help residents impacted by Florence.

More than 1,500 Red Cross disaster workers are helping #HurricaneFlorence relief efforts. Some 80 emergency response vehicles and more than 120 trailers of equipment and relief supplies have been deployed. https://t.co/qdcmKzW2pw pic.twitter.com/cDx2xOeaiP — American Red Cross (@RedCross) September 13, 2018

Support American Humane and the Charleston Animal Society: Many residents who had to evacuate were forced to leave their pets behind. According to ABC News, if you want to help with relief efforts for pet shelters, national nonprofit organization American Humane and the local Charleston Animal Society are both highly-rated organizations helping with Florence relief.

Donate to Americares: The health-focused disaster relief organization deployed a response team to North Carolina. They are currently collecting donations for emergency medicine and other supplies.