Three people found dead inside Great Falls casino, suspect killed by police

GREAT FALLS, Montana - Authorities in Great Falls have launched an investigation into a triple homicide that happened at the Emerald Casino early Tuesday morning.

Great Falls Police Department officers, FBI agents, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and detectives with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the casino just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, three people were found dead inside.

A fourth victim was found shortly after and was taken to a nearby hospital to recover.

Authorities began a search for the suspect and located that person near 26th St and 7th Avenue in Great Falls around 5:45 a.m.

Shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public at this time, but people should expect a heavy police presence in the area for a few days.