Three men sentenced for drugging, raping and imprisoning 14-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three men have been sentenced for drugging, raping and holding a 14-year-old girl captive in their apartment for four days.

The incident occurred in April 2018, and Spokane Police Department Special Victims Unit began the investigation. They identified three suspects – 44-year-old William C. Jackson, 60-year-old Harold W. Sherman and 56-year-old Curtis E. Burgett.

According to Police, the victim was alone downtown after fleeing from her home. Jackson befriended her and took her to his apartment, where the other two suspects were also living. They gave her alcohol and convinced her to smoke meth.

The men repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the course of the next three days, keeping her high on drugs and taking turns to keep watch and prevent her from leaving.

A Good Samaritan reportedly helped her escape on the fourth day of her capture, and she was reunited with her parents and taken to the hospital.

Search warrants allowed detectives to collect evidence, which was brought to a crime lab and then submitted to the prosecutor’s office. All three suspects plead guilty to their charges.

Jackson and Sherman both pled guilty to distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and third-degree rape of a child, and was sentenced to 55 months in prison and 36 months community custody. Burgett pled guilty to unlawful imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance, and received the same sentence.