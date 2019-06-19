Three hospitalized in Post Falls car crash

POST FALLS, Idaho - I-90 eastbound near Pleasantview Road in Post Falls was blocked Tuesday for a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, 80-year-old Margaret Hyatt stopped her car along the shoulder near milepost 2.5. When she went to re-enter traffic, her car collided with 59-year-old Sandra Bodak's.

Hyatt's car came to rest in the eastbound lanes, with Bodak's resting in the median, both blocking traffic.

Both Hyatt and Bodak, as well as Bodak's passenger, 20-year-old Branna Bodak, were taken to Kootenai Health to be treated for their injuries.

