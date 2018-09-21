News

Three hospitalized after head-on DUI crash north of Chattaroy

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 09:23 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three people were taken to Sacred Heart Thursday night after a crash on Highway 2, just north of Chattaroy.

39-year-old Jeremiah Olson was driving a 1989 Nissan pick-up when he turned onto the highway going the wrong way just after 9:00 p.m. 

Olson's truck hit an oncoming 2014 Toyota Prius with 44-year-old Wendy Long and 21-year-old Katherine Long inside. It happened at milepost 306, just north of Westwood Ave.

Both vehicles were totaled and all three people were injured.

Olson has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Yield to Right of Way. 

 

