Three child luring attempts reported near Ness Elementary in two months, parent says

SPOKANE, Wash. - Reports of three child luring attempts near Ness Elementary over the course of two months have some local parents concerned.

A release from West Valley School District points to one of the alleged attempts on October 21.

According to the relase, a young student was walking to her bus stop near N. Bessie and E. Cataldo when she says a man dressed in all black, including a black mask and gloves, approached her and started asking questions.

The release said the student was able to get away and alert authorities. The district said it would investigate the incident, and pointed to child safety instructions parents could practice in the meantime.

The release was sent to 4 News Now by a concerned parent who has two children attending Ness Elementary.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said he recieved two other notices about separate luring attempts near the school; one on September 10, and the other on September 18.

On one of those occasions, an email from the district said a man allegedly exposed himself to a young student near Vista and Augusta.

That man is described as a white male in his late 30s with brown hair, about 5’8” and with a medium build.

4 News Now reached out to West Valley School District for comment but has yet to hear back.

In the release, district officials said, “Our number one priority is the safety of our students.”