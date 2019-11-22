Central Valley High School cancels class due to reported threat

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Class has been canceled at Central Valley High School following a threat early Friday morning.

Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the threat was found on a bathroom wall inside the school.

The school went into lockdown just before 8:20 a.m. Students were locked into their classrooms as all interior and exterior doors were locked. The lockdown was lifted just before 9 a.m.

Students who drive to school will be escorted to their cars and will be able to leave campus. All other students should be picked up at the Eastpoint Church at 15303 E. Sprague.

Parents should not go to the school. Bring your ID and pick your student up at the church.

Afterschool activities will be determined and updates will be released at a later time.

Local law enforcement is heading to the school to investigate. It is unclear what type of threat prompted the lockdown.

This is a developing story.