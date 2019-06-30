Thousands take on Coeur d'Alene IRONMAN 70.3

Photo tweeted by Idaho State Police as troopers help secure the course.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon is happening in the Lake City on Sunday, June 30.

More than 2,600 athletes will be swimming 1.2 miles in Lake Coeur d'Alene, biking 56 miles, then running 13.1 miles. They'll cross the finish line on Sherman Ave.

This year, Ironman 70.3 athletes traveled to Coeur d'Alene from 43 states (835 from Washington) and 16 countries (2,406 from the United States).

The youngest male athlete competing this year is 18-year-old Gavin Sheppard, who is from Spokane. The youngest female athlete is 18-year-old Maloree Barbera from Boise.

The oldest taking on the 70.3 Ironman course? That would be 74-year-old Lon Getlin from West Linn, Oregon.

