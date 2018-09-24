Thousands of rubber ducks race the Spokane River for Shriners Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of rubber ducks were dumped into the Spokane River Sunday in an effort to raise money for Spokane Shriners Hospital.
The duck race has been around for nearly 40 years, said Jim Stewart with the El Katif Shriners, a non-profit which raises money for the hospital. This year's race saw 9,000 ducks. It cost five dollars to enter each duck into the race.
Stewart told KXLY the winner of the race won $10,000, part of the race's $18,000 in prize value. Net proceeds will benefit Spokane Shriners Hospital.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- The top ten most stolen cars in Washington: does yours make the list?
- Spokane Fire Department investigating cause of South Hill house fire
- It's pumpkin picking time! Share your favorite spots with us!
- Snapped tree branch kills woman at Renaissance fair in Kennewick
- More than a thousand walk for suicide prevention and awareness in downtown Spokane
- Spokane event raises thousands to fight heart disease, stroke