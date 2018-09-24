Thousands of rubber ducks race the Spokane River for Shriners Hospital

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of rubber ducks were dumped into the Spokane River Sunday in an effort to raise money for Spokane Shriners Hospital.

The duck race has been around for nearly 40 years, said Jim Stewart with the El Katif Shriners, a non-profit which raises money for the hospital. This year's race saw 9,000 ducks. It cost five dollars to enter each duck into the race.

Stewart told KXLY the winner of the race won $10,000, part of the race's $18,000 in prize value. Net proceeds will benefit Spokane Shriners Hospital.