Thousands of athletes in Spokane as city hosts USA Roller Sport National Championships

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday kicks off three weeks of intense competition for roller skaters from near and far in Spokane.

Spokane is hosting the USA Roller Sports National Championships through early August. Figure roller skating, rink hockey and speed skating athletes will compete for titles in their divisions. The fun, excitement and fierce competitions will all take place at the Spokane Convention Center.

Figure National Championships will begin the competitions. The Spokane Sports Commission expects some 500 to 600 figure skaters to take part. Routines performed are similar to those you'd see on ice. Similarly, they'll be judged on their ability to do identifiable and difficult moves like spins and jumps! The Figure National Championships will take place from July 17 through 28.

Following the Figure National Championships will be the Rink Hockey National Championships (July 29-August 3) and then the Speed National Championships from July 30 to August 6.

North Spokane's own Pattison's North Roller Rink has become the practice headquarters for athletes, which the Spokane Sports Commission said is very fitting. The rink has a history of speed skating excellence, with their club producing 51 national speed titles. The Pattison family has had five generations involved in competitive roller skating. Current owner Shaun Pattison is a former national coach and a four-time northwest coach of the year.

If you'd like more information on the USA Roller Sports National Championships, including ways to view the competitions and tickets, click here.