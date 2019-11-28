Thousands gather at Manito Park for Second Harvest's annual Turkey Trot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of people got up early to pre-burn those Thanksgiving calories at Second Harvest's annual Turkey Trot.
Runners, joggers and walkers completed the three-mile route and some even dressed for the occasion.
The annual tradition is hosted by the Bloomsday Road Runners Club and helps Second Harvest continue their work feeding families around Spokane. Participants are encouraged to bring cash or canned food donations that go directly toward feeding people right in the Inland Northwest.
Great work to all those who participated! Enjoy your Thanksgiving feast!
