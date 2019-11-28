Thousands gather at Manito Park for Second Harvest's annual Turkey Trot

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Thousands of people gathered at Manito Park for the annual Second Harvest Turkey Trot.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of people got up early to pre-burn those Thanksgiving calories at Second Harvest's annual Turkey Trot.

Runners, joggers and walkers completed the three-mile route and some even dressed for the occasion.

The annual tradition is hosted by the Bloomsday Road Runners Club and helps Second Harvest continue their work feeding families around Spokane. Participants are encouraged to bring cash or canned food donations that go directly toward feeding people right in the Inland Northwest.

Great work to all those who participated! Enjoy your Thanksgiving feast!

