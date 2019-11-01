News

This was the coldest October ever in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Did October feel a bit colder than normal? 

You're not making that up. 

The National Weather Service said this was the coldest October Spokane has ever had… and they have been keeping records since 1881. 

The average temperature this past month was 42.3 degrees, breaking the all-time coldest October record of 42.8 degrees. That was set back in 1905. 

NWS Spokane said three of the four coldest Octobers have been in this century, with 2002 and 2009 making the list. In 2002, the average temperature was 42.9 and in 2009, it was 43.2 degrees. 

Spokane also set the same coldest October record when measured by average high temperature (51.3) just edging out 1905's chilly 51.5 degrees. 

This chilly Octobrrrrrr comes off a record-setting September, when the city saw a record 6.9 inches of snow. 

November is beginning on a bit of a warmer note. Dry weather is expected through the first weekend of the month with afternoons staying in the mid-40s to mid-50s. That said, chilly mornings are on the way. 

