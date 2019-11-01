This was the coldest October ever in Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The South Hill was hit hard by the snowstorm, pulling tree limbs out into streets and sidewalks.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The South Hill was hit hard by the snowstorm, pulling tree limbs out into streets and sidewalks.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Did October feel a bit colder than normal?

You're not making that up.

The National Weather Service said this was the coldest October Spokane has ever had… and they have been keeping records since 1881.

It's official. This was the coldest October ever for #Spokane. Records go back to 1881. In fact, 3 of the 4 coldest Octobers have been in this century. 2002 and 2009 are the others. — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 1, 2019

The average temperature this past month was 42.3 degrees, breaking the all-time coldest October record of 42.8 degrees. That was set back in 1905.

NWS Spokane said three of the four coldest Octobers have been in this century, with 2002 and 2009 making the list. In 2002, the average temperature was 42.9 and in 2009, it was 43.2 degrees.

Spokane also set the same coldest October record when measured by average high temperature (51.3) just edging out 1905's chilly 51.5 degrees.

This chilly Octobrrrrrr comes off a record-setting September, when the city saw a record 6.9 inches of snow.

November is beginning on a bit of a warmer note. Dry weather is expected through the first weekend of the month with afternoons staying in the mid-40s to mid-50s. That said, chilly mornings are on the way.