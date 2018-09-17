This morning's top headlines
SPOKANE, Wash. - Catch up with everything you need to know this morning with KXLY4's Morning Sprint.
For more information on this morning's top headlines:
One person killed in Walla Walla police shooting Sunday night
Man steals car, kidnaps passenger in north Spokane
Several suspicious fires sparked around WSU Theta Chi house
Route of the Hiawatha busier than ever this year
2018 Spokane County Interstate Fair breaks records
Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Spokane woman gets more than $2,000 from Citibank... and you might, too!
Next Story
One person killed in Walla Walla police shooting Sunday night
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- This morning's top headlines
- One person killed in Walla Walla police shooting Sunday night
- Hundreds of coats donated on first day of Coats 4 Kids drive
- 2018 Spokane County Interstate Fair breaks records
- Route of the Hiawatha busier than ever this year
- Man steals car, kidnaps passenger in north Spokane