Thieves trick elderly woman, steal car from Spokane gas station

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men offered to help an elderly woman at a Spokane gas station early Wednesday morning then took off with her car, according to Spokane Police.

The theft happened just after 5:30 a.m. at a gas station near 1500 block of West Third Avenue.

The woman was driving eastbound on I-90 and had difficulty seeing the road against the morning sunrise.

"She knew he was not driving safely because of the sun in her eyes and got off at an exit to get off the interstate," said Spokane Police officer John O'Brien.

Police said two men noticed the woman struggling to drive and followed her to a gas station near the corner of Third Avenue and Maple Street. The victim parked and the two men waved to get her attention.

"There was a conversation about her driving and [she] told these people that eventually stole her car that she couldn't see," O'Brien said. "They offered her a pair of sunglasses."

The woman got out of her car giving thieves the green light.

"As one was digging through the back of their car to distract her looking for some sunglasses, another occupant of that car jumped into the victim's car and drove off," O'Brien said.

The woman described the two suspects as black men in their 20s. The victim's car is a 2007 gold Chevy Tahoe with Idaho license plates. O'Brien said the woman was not injured and ultimately made the right choice to not intervene.

"Even though it is your property being taken, it is property, and we don't encourage anyone to try to get hurt trying to save that piece of property."

KXLY looked through police data and found that vehicle thefts are down nearly 23 percent compared to this time in 2018.

The woman told police she does not remember what vehicle the suspects were in. Police are asking anyone who sees the victim's car or anyone who witnessed the theft to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233.

