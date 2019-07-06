Not one firework call was reported in Spokane County Fire District 8 on Fourth of July
SPOKANE CO., Wash. - It may be surprising, but it's true. Not one single fireworks-related call came into Spokane County Fire District 8 on the Fourth of July.
Unbelievable!— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) July 5, 2019
Thank you all for a very safe and enjoyable #4thofjuly
😍🇺🇸@SCFD8 #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/oZOAunRrPI
District 8 covers the area surrounding Moran, Valleyford, Ponderosa and Saltese. Firefighters serve nearly 21,800 citizens in a 110 square mile radius.
Now, District 8 asks the public work to keep the streak going!
