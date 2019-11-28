The worst of the wind is behind us, but temps are about to drop low

SPOKANE, Wash. - We're still seeing those windy conditions sweep across the Inland Northwest! A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are still in effect until midnight.

Those winds are expected to pick up into the evening hours, and we're also seeing dangerous road conditions in the higher elevations with heavy blowing snow.

Thanksgiving is looking chilly with temps in the lower 30s. We'll start off breezy during the early morning hours, with wind chills reaching the single digits in some areas. Stay warm and Happy Thanksgiving!