The worst of the wind is behind us, but temps are about to drop low
SPOKANE, Wash. - We're still seeing those windy conditions sweep across the Inland Northwest! A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are still in effect until midnight.
Those winds are expected to pick up into the evening hours, and we're also seeing dangerous road conditions in the higher elevations with heavy blowing snow.
Thanksgiving is looking chilly with temps in the lower 30s. We'll start off breezy during the early morning hours, with wind chills reaching the single digits in some areas. Stay warm and Happy Thanksgiving!
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Friday is your last chance to enjoy state parks for free this year
- Christmas tree prices remain high amid low supply
- No-Li Brewhouse's Frost Fest is back for another year
- Thousands gather at Manito Park for Second Harvest's annual Turkey Trot
- Firefighters say defectively installed wood burning stove caused northeast Spokane house fire
- Volunteers celebrate 20 year success of annual Thanksgiving community meal