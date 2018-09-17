The time to get your flu shot is now

SPOKANE, Wash. - The best way to protect yourself against the flu is to get your flu shot sooner, rather than later.

With flu season right around the corner, our Good Morning Northwest crew headed to Kaiser Permanente Riverfront this morning as staff members got their flu shots, ahead of their distribution to patients and the public.

Dr. Bob Riggs with Kaiser Permanente said the time is now to get vaccinated, because it takes two weeks for the shot to work. We don't know when we will start to see the first cases this year.

“It takes a while for your body to build up antibodies to develop immunity so if you get a flu shot and you are exposed immediately, you are not going to be immune, you are going to get sick, and that's probably why some people say 'oh i got the flu shot, then i got the flu.' It's 'cause they had bad luck and bad timing”

The CDC recommends everyone ages six months and up get a flu shot, especially small children, the elderly, and folks with a pre-existing condition.

At Kaiser Permanente shots are no charge for members. For non-members, fees can range from $15 to $85.

Several local grocery stores and pharmacies are offering flu shots:

Albertsons: N Indian Trail, N Nevada, E 57th Ave

CVS Pharmacy: N Newport Hwy, S Regal St

Safeway: W Wellesley, W Northwest Blvd, W Francis, E Mission, N Newport Hwy, N Market St, E 29th Ave

The Medicine Shoppe: W Northwest Blvd

The Panhandle Health District is also set to offer flu vaccines at its walk-in clinic and at its after-hours flu clinics every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. You can also make an appointment with the PHD to set up a flu shot.