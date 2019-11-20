The River Park Square Christmas tree is up!

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at River Park Square.

The giant Christmas tree was set up in Spokane's downtown mall on Tuesday, just in time for holiday shopping to begin.

The tree has been a long-standing tradition at River Park Square, lighting up the entire area at night.

If you plan on taking the kiddos for Santa pictures, he'll be there starting November 23.