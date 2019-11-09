News

The Plant Farm's annual poinsettia tours return this weekend

PHOTOS: The Plant Farm's annual poinsettia tours begin this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Plant Farm's annual poinsettia tours are back this weekend! 

Tours and Open House began on Friday, and will take place at multiple times on November 9, 15, and 16. 

Tour times include 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn more. 

