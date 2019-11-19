The Patsy Clark Mansion now has a list price: $2.1 million

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The historic Patsy Clark mansion in Browne's Addition is up for sale.

SPOKANE, Wash. - When the owners of the Patsy Clark Mansion put the historic building up for sale, they decided not to give it a price.

"It's priceless, you really can't put a number on it," John Allison told 4 News Now in July.

The current owners said their focus was not so much price, but finding the right people to take over the property.

Though that is surely still true, after months on the market, the mansion now has a list price. A new listing on Zillow shows the current owners are asking for $2.1 million.

The historic building was built in 1897 and is a grand 15,321 square feet. The property was designed by Kirtland Cutter, a renowned architect, for mining millionaire Patsy Clark.

According to the mansion's listing on the historic register, Cutter traveled the world, collecting materials and furnishings for the house. The exterior sandstone is from Italy, the brick was made in St. Louis and the stained-glass windows were made by Louis Comfort Tiffany in New York City.

Clark lived in the mansion until his death in 1915. His wife, Mary, stayed in the house until 1926.

It was then sold to Eugene Enloe, who sold it again in 1950.

The mansion has had many purposes over the years; not only was it a home, but it served as the Francis Lester Inn restaurant until 1982. It was then restored at Pasty Clark's Restaurant ​​​​​and has most recently been home to the Eymann, Allison, Hunter and Jones law firm.

The mansion was last sold for $976,000 in 2003.

