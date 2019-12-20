The Inland Northwest is in for a gray, not white, Christmas this year

SPOKANE, Wash. - Christmas is just a few days away, which means we're starting to get a better idea of what the weather will be like.

We are sorry to report it looks like it may be more of a gray Christmas than a white Christmas this year.

Despite snow on Thursday, rain has moved into the region and the Inland Northwest will see even more rain fall up until Monday.

Saturday marks the first day of winter and the region will see about average temperatures. High temperatures will linger in the mid-30s this week.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies around Christmas. The region might even see some patchy fog for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

RELATED: 101 Things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

RELATED: Out with the snow and in with the rain