The Hidden Mother Brewery opening taproom near Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane brewery will host the grand opening of its new taproom on Friday.

The Hidden Mother Brewery has been turning out organic brews since March 2018, but is now expanding and opening its taproom on N. Washington St, just a block up from the Spokane Arena.

According to the brewery's website, the taproom and expansion project is a direct result of their quality beers. The Hidden Mother earned gold and silver medals in the experimental category at the Washington Beer Awards and the success had led them to new the project.

The brewery lists some of their selection on their website, including a Ponderosa Pine Tree saison, smoked red and the creatively named farmhouse ale, "There's a splinter in my long johns."

A soft opening took place a few weeks ago, but the taproom will officially open this Friday.

The Hidden Mother's grand opening starts Friday at 1 p.m. and continues into Saturday. Learn more here.

