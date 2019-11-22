The full Ironman race will return to Coeur d'Alene in 2021

Photo tweeted by Idaho State Police as troopers help secure the course.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The full-distance Ironman is returning to Couer d’Alene in 2021, the City announced on Thursday.

The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted in October to bring back the full race, deciding its cost was moderate in comparison to the amount of money it brings to the City.

With its return, the triathalon will once again take place in Coeur d’Alene on June 27, 2021. After that, the race is slated to return every three years.

The council voted to end their partnership with Ironman for the full race in 2017, but has maintained the yearly half Ironman race.

“The Ironman races have been a symbol to our community that through hard work and determination you can accomplish great things,” said Coeur d’Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer. “We are excited to have the full-distance Ironman triathlon return to Coeur d’Alene and we are grateful for our partnership with Ironman.”