The fight for free parking: Coeur d'Alene city council hears public remarks

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene city council members heard remarks on Tuesday from community members, outraged at a recent change to downtown public parking fees.

Up until this spring, parking around McEuen Park was free for the first two hours. The City recently changed that and now charges one dollar an hour to park in those spots.

On Tuesday, community members took to the floor, sharing personal experiences with paid parking and what many say is an inconvenience in downtown Coeur d'Alene.