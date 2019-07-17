The fight for free parking: Coeur d'Alene city council hears public remarks
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene city council members heard remarks on Tuesday from community members, outraged at a recent change to downtown public parking fees.
Up until this spring, parking around McEuen Park was free for the first two hours. The City recently changed that and now charges one dollar an hour to park in those spots.
On Tuesday, community members took to the floor, sharing personal experiences with paid parking and what many say is an inconvenience in downtown Coeur d'Alene.
The fight to restore free two-hour parking at McEuen Park rages on. Coeur d’Alene city council members are getting an earful from locals. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Mu2uwIY8n3— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) July 17, 2019
Previous Story
MS patient traveling to Mexico for treatment
Next Story
Spokane Fire Chief, union at odds over 'sexy' firefighter calendar on city property
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- The fight for free parking: Coeur d'Alene city council hears public remarks
- Spokane Fire Chief, union at odds over 'sexy' firefighter calendar on city property
- SPS school board expected to pass $459 million budget following shortfalls
- Spokane ranks in the Top 40 cities for quick vacation getaways
- Family suing City of Spokane over homeless camp
- Spokane awarded $100,000 in grant money for outdoor education