The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Spokane

SPOKANE, WAsh. - The Doobie Brothers will be making a stop in Spokane as they travel the country on their 50th anniversary tour next fall.

Original member Michael McDonald will be joining his former band mates Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee on the tour.

The band will play the Spokane Arena on Tuesday, September 8 alongside the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. More information on where to buy tickets will be posted to the Spokane Arena website when it becomes available.

