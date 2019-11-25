The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Spokane
SPOKANE, WAsh. - The Doobie Brothers will be making a stop in Spokane as they travel the country on their 50th anniversary tour next fall.
Original member Michael McDonald will be joining his former band mates Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee on the tour.
The band will play the Spokane Arena on Tuesday, September 8 alongside the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. More information on where to buy tickets will be posted to the Spokane Arena website when it becomes available.
RELATED: Cher to play the Spokane Arena in 2020
RELATED: Miranda Lambert to play Spokane Arena in April
RELATED: Blake Shelton bringing 'Friends and Heroes' tour to Spokane
RELATED: Korn, Breaking Benjamin to play Spokane Arena in February
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- #happylife: Easy air travel tips that will help you stress less at the airport
- Heading across the state? Prepare for snowy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass
- The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Spokane
- A dry start to Thanksgiving week
- Spirit Lake man killed in crash, 3 others injured
- Jewels Helping Hands forced to turn away 40 people as Spokane's only warming center opens