The Central Promenade opens Friday at Riverfront Park!

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Central Promenade opens Friday evening, just in time for Hoopfest!

Starting at 4 p.m., visitors will be able to walk directly from the north entrance at the Butterfly, all the way to the Rotary Fountain at the south entrance.

Kickoff the #firstdayofsummer by visiting @SpoRiverfrontPk’s Central Promenade, it opens at 4! pic.twitter.com/z9DkKpk7T3 — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) June 21, 2019

Park construction is scheduled to continue, with the U.S. Pavilion opening this fall.

