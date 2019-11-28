News

The Budget Mom donates money, 750 pounds of dog food to Spokane Humane Society

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Budget Mom stopped by the Spokane Humane Society to give them a donation of food and money.

Kumiko Love and her friend brought 750 pounds of dog food and 60 pounds of cat food, as well as donating a large amount of cash to the organization.

Spokane Humane Society says that their "hearts are bursting," and they are very grateful of the donation.

