The best and worst types of Halloween candy

iStock / arcimages Candy corn

iStock / arcimages Candy corn

Is there really such a thing as bad candy? Well, if you said candy corn, then you are correct.

Candystore.com has released a list of the top 10 worst and best Halloween candies. The site surveyed 40,000 customers and here is what they had to say:

Worst:

Candy Corn Circus Peanuts Peanut Butter Kisses Wax Cola Bottles Necco Wafers Tootsie Rolls Smarties Licorice Good & Plenty Bit-O-Honey

This year, candy corn slid up into the number one spot, knocking circus peanuts from the top position.

Source: CandyStore.com

Best:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Twix Kit Kat M&Ms Nerds Butterfigner Sour Patch Kids Skittles Hershey Bar

Reese’s won by a landslide. Of the seven lists ranked by CandyStore.com, the peanut butter cups reigned supreme on six of them. Learn more about the survey here.