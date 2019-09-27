News

The best and worst types of Halloween candy

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:50 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:50 PM PDT

Is there really such a thing as bad candy? Well, if you said candy corn, then you are correct.  

Candystore.com has released a list of the top 10 worst and best Halloween candies. The site surveyed 40,000 customers and here is what they had to say: 

Worst: 

  1. Candy Corn
  2. Circus Peanuts
  3. Peanut Butter Kisses
  4. Wax Cola Bottles
  5. Necco Wafers
  6. Tootsie Rolls
  7. Smarties
  8. Licorice
  9. Good & Plenty
  10. Bit-O-Honey

This year, candy corn slid up into the number one spot, knocking circus peanuts from the top position. 

Worst Halloween Candy by CandyStore.comSource: CandyStore.com

Best: 

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. Twix
  4. Kit Kat
  5. M&Ms
  6. Nerds
  7. Butterfigner
  8. Sour Patch Kids
  9. Skittles
  10. Hershey Bar

Reese’s won by a landslide. Of the seven lists ranked by CandyStore.com, the peanut butter cups reigned supreme on six of them. Learn more about the survey here

