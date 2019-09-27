The best and worst types of Halloween candy
Is there really such a thing as bad candy? Well, if you said candy corn, then you are correct.
Candystore.com has released a list of the top 10 worst and best Halloween candies. The site surveyed 40,000 customers and here is what they had to say:
Worst:
- Candy Corn
- Circus Peanuts
- Peanut Butter Kisses
- Wax Cola Bottles
- Necco Wafers
- Tootsie Rolls
- Smarties
- Licorice
- Good & Plenty
- Bit-O-Honey
This year, candy corn slid up into the number one spot, knocking circus peanuts from the top position.
Source: CandyStore.com
Best:
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Twix
- Kit Kat
- M&Ms
- Nerds
- Butterfigner
- Sour Patch Kids
- Skittles
- Hershey Bar
Reese’s won by a landslide. Of the seven lists ranked by CandyStore.com, the peanut butter cups reigned supreme on six of them. Learn more about the survey here.

