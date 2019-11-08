The Bartlett will close Friday night, but not without one last party

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The Bartlett will be closing November 8th .

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of Spokane's beloved concert venues will host its final show on Friday night.

The Bartlett in downtown Spokane is closing its doors after six years.

Caleb and Karli Ingersoll opened the venue at 228 W. Sprague Ave in 2013. Since then, the venue has hosted hundreds of shows and provided a space for uprising and local musicians to play.

With a 150-person capacity, the Bartlett has been an intimate event space for live music and special events.

The Ingersolls announced their decision to close the Barlett earlier this year in a Facebook post.

"We've put so much into this little club. We love it so dearly and can't imagine life without it. But we've also put so much thought and time into this decision and we appreciate your respect and understanding," they said.

Friday's show, which is sold out, will feature music from Cathedral Pearls, Dead Serious Lovers, Bandit Train, Bristole, Blake Braley and many more.

Despite the Bartlett closing, the Ingersolls will continue bringing live music to Spokane. The couple opened the Lucky You Lounge in Browne's Addition earlier this year. The 10,000 square foot space is not only a music venue, but also a restaurant, nightclub and bar.

