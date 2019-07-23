The Bachelor Live on Stage is coming to Spokane next spring

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SPOKANE, Wash. - For all you Bachelor fans out there, tickets are going on sale Friday for "The Bachelor Live on Stage."

The tour will be in Spokane on March 8, 2020.

Come to enjoy the show or come to fall in love at The Bachelor Live On Stage. Hosted by Bachelor alum @benhiggi with more casting to be announced soon, tickets go on sale starting July 26th. Visit the website for tour dates. https://t.co/FUvz8x71uF #BachelorLiveOnStage pic.twitter.com/ApeJgJ8T9R — The Bachelor Live On Stage (@bacheloronstage) July 23, 2019

Bachelor fan favorite Ben Higgins will be hosting the event, which promises to fit an entire season of Bachelor drama into a single evening. Audience members will even have a chance to find love in their own community — hopefully with much less drama.

Each show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to ladies in the audience searching for love. Higgins will guide the bachelor along in his journey of love, from the first impressions to group date challenges to one-on-one dates — and all of it will unfold live on stage. If the leading lady accepts the final rose… who knows? Love might blossom that same night!

Whether you are there for the drama or the romance, "The Bachelor Live on Stage" has something for just about everyone.

More information can be found on their website.