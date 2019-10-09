What happens now that the storm has passed?

SPOKANE, Wash. - What an evening and early morning we've had throughout the region. The weather system we had roll through brought snowfall, rain and gusty winds.

Many people are waking up to dark homes. Avista is reporting thousands of customers having power outages this morning, as a result.

The weather system hit areas differently. Spokane's South Hill neighborhood got hit hardest with snowfall. Many areas reporting up to three inches of snow. Other areas like Spokane Valley and North Spokane didn't wake up too much.

The bulk of the weather action is done - for areas near Spokane, at least. The system is moving towards Idaho and Montana. A Winter Weather Advisory is still active in the forecast until 11 a.m. Areas include Regis, Montana and Lookout Pass. We could see up to six inches of snowfall on the mountains and up to four towards the valley floor.

Moving forward, we need to be mindful of not just our morning commute, but also our evening commute. We can expect a lot of the snowfall to melt later today. The issue, tonight's low temperature is expected in the low 20s and high teens. This means we'll have to deal with the melt off freezing over, which will impact our commutes.

Moving forward, the forecast is looking calmer. We're expecting dry conditions and sunshine for the next few days and over the weekend. Temperatures, still cold. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

Travel safely!

