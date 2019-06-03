News

Test your talents at No-Li's Tuesday skee-ball tournaments

SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you have what it takes to be a skee-ball champion? 

You can test your talents at No-Li's new skee-ball tournaments. The local brewery will be holding competitions every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. 

Those interested in playing need to sign up between 6-6:15 p.m. Each player gets at least three rounds to run up their score, with an elimination round. The top three players will get free No-Li gear to take home. 

There is no entry fee, but players will need to pay for their games. 

The first tournament begins Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. 

