Temperatures start to dip as the week continues

chuttersnap on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. - After several hot days in a row, temperatures will start to drop throughout this week.

Monday brings sun and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms over the mountains of North Idaho and northeastern Washington. That said, Spokane will be dry and very warm.

Keep an eye on the moon this week! Monday and Tuesday will bring a full moon.

