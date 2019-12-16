Temperatures are pretty mild, but watch for freezing roadways!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lows tonight are below freezing across the region. Be careful driving as we are expecting areas of patchy fog, especially along the Palouse.
We should start to clear out by early morning tomorrow with temps in the 30's. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day until later in the afternoon. We should stay dry until another storm system moves in on Wednesday!
