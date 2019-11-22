Teen's tradition of giving continues with large donation

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Garfield teen will help make spirits bright this holiday season at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

Brooke Bankus delivered a van full of donated toys to the Spokane hospital Thursday. Everything will go to sick children and their family members this winter.

This isn't the first time Bankus has inspired a donation like this. Last year, she made a major toy contribution, too.

Bankus was inspired to support this cause after spending Christmas at Sacred Heart two years ago. She was flown to the hospital when her lung collapsed. Bankus said she woke up to a wagon full of donated gifts the next morning.

That's why, for two years, she's helped make sure other kids can have the same experience.

"When you're here, it feels like everything is falling apart and to have this little bit of happiness means a lot," Bankus said.

Bankus thanked the Garfield-Palouse community for years of support.

The high school senior just got accepted to Baylor University, where she will study nursing. Bankus said eventually she wants to return to Spokane to work at Sacred Heart.