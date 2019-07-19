Teen now murder suspect in West Central death

Inmate photo provided by the Missoula County Jail. Man being held in Montana in connection to N Spokane death Man being held in Montana in connection to N Spokane death

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 19-year-old is behind bars in Montana, as of Thursday night. Spokane Police believe Bryce Thompson is connected to the death of a woman found in a north Spokane home Wednesday afternoon.

The medical examiner's office has not released the woman's name, but Spokane Police believe she was murdered in her home on East Shannon.

According to police, a witness at the scene gave Thompson's description to officers. Hours later, he was taken into custody and questioned in Montana. That warrant was for murder charges. He's still there Thursday night and Spokane Police aren't saying anything else.

4 News Now spoke with several of people who live in the neighborhood. They say they were surprised when they learned what happened. Neighbors said the area has seen house break-ins, house fires and major car accidents, but nothing like this.

According Spokane Police, it all happened about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to a call from someone who said there was a dead woman in a house near Maple and Shannon in north Spokane.

People who live near that house say they weren't sure what was happening. They saw sirens and a lot of police cars - but didn't know why they were all there.

"I stood across the street, just kept an eye out to see what was going on. I kind of knew something bad happened when I saw the medics leave and the police stay," said Chris Silva, he's lived in the neighborhood for about ten years.

When officers got to the house, they tried to save her by performing CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said yesterday - she appeared to have been assaulted.

4 News Now reached out to the victim's sister to see if she wants to share anything about what happened. We'll let you know when she gets back to us. Again, that woman's name has not been released and her cause of the death hasn't been released either.