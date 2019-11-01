'We will be playing in 2020': Team officials formally announce Spokane Shock's return to the IFL

SPOKANE, Wash. - Team officials formally announced Friday that the Shock are returning to Spokane.

In August, 4 News Now learned from league sources that the Indoor Football League team was approved to return for the 2020 season.

At a press conference Friday, new owner and former NFL player Sam Adams said the primary passion and goal for the team is to be close to the community.

"We want you to know that we appreciate you. We want you to be a part of our community and we want to support the city of Spokane," said Adams.

Adams continued on to say that Spokane is the best market in the country. He pointed to the previous team and said the Lilac City has the best fans around.

Several former players will return and Bill Back will be the team's head coach.

"We are here for the next 20-30 years," said Adams.

Tickets are now on sale. Previous season ticket holders will get priority.

