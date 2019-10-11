Teal Pumpkin Project helps all children trick-or-treat
Halloween is often a favorite holiday among children. However, when a child can't eat the candy due to health concerns, it makes Halloween a little less fun.
The Teal Pumpkin Project is here to help, creating alternatives to handing out candy, so that kids can still enjoy trick-or-treating without worrying about their allergies.
You can put a teal pumpkin out on your doorstep to alert children and families that you have non-food treats available.
A few non-food treat item ideas from Food Allergy And Research Education's website include:
- Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
- Pencils, pens, crayons or markers
- Bubbles
- Halloween erasers or pencil toppers
- Mini Slinkies
- Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers
- Bouncy balls
- Finger puppets or novelty toys
- Coins
- Spider rings
- Vampire fangs
- Mini notepads
- Playing cards
- Bookmarks
- Stickers
- Stencils
You can add your house to the Teal Pumpkin Project map here. For additional resources, visit the website here.
