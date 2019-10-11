News

Teal Pumpkin Project helps all children trick-or-treat

Halloween is often a favorite holiday among children. However, when a child can't eat the candy due to health concerns, it makes Halloween a little less fun. 

The Teal Pumpkin Project is here to help, creating alternatives to handing out candy, so that kids can still enjoy trick-or-treating without worrying about their allergies.  

You can put a teal pumpkin out on your doorstep to alert children and families that you have non-food treats available. 

A few non-food treat item ideas from Food Allergy And Research Education's website include:

  • Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
  • Pencils, pens, crayons or markers
  • Bubbles
  • Halloween erasers or pencil toppers
  • Mini Slinkies
  • Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers
  • Bouncy balls
  • Finger puppets or novelty toys
  • Coins
  • Spider rings
  • Vampire fangs
  • Mini notepads
  • Playing cards
  • Bookmarks
  • Stickers
  • Stencils

You can add your house to the Teal Pumpkin Project map here. For additional resources, visit the website here

