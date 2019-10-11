Teal Pumpkin Project helps all children trick-or-treat

Halloween is often a favorite holiday among children. However, when a child can't eat the candy due to health concerns, it makes Halloween a little less fun.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is here to help, creating alternatives to handing out candy, so that kids can still enjoy trick-or-treating without worrying about their allergies.

You can put a teal pumpkin out on your doorstep to alert children and families that you have non-food treats available.

A few non-food treat item ideas from Food Allergy And Research Education's website include:

Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Bubbles

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

or pencil toppers Mini Slinkies

Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets or novelty toys

Coins

Spider rings

Vampire fangs

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Stencils

You can add your house to the Teal Pumpkin Project map here. For additional resources, visit the website here.

