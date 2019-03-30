News

Teachers get a discount at Dry Fly Distilling this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Dry Fly Distillery wanted to recognize the hard work teachers do by offering them a discount through the weekend. 

The distillery's teacher appreciation week includes cocktails for five dollars and discounts on bottles and merchandise, according to a post on social media. 

The promotions end March 30. 

The small batch distillery is located at 1003 E. Trent Ave. They offer wheat whiskeys, vodkas, bourbon and gin. 

