Teachers get a discount at Dry Fly Distilling this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Dry Fly Distillery wanted to recognize the hard work teachers do by offering them a discount through the weekend.
The distillery's teacher appreciation week includes cocktails for five dollars and discounts on bottles and merchandise, according to a post on social media.
The promotions end March 30.
The small batch distillery is located at 1003 E. Trent Ave. They offer wheat whiskeys, vodkas, bourbon and gin.
