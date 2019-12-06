Take your pup to take a picture with Santa, then go see a light show; Free Fun Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Santa Paws Photos
- Saturday, 10-2 p.m.
- The General Store (2424 N Division St, Spokane)
- Bring your furry friends to have their holiday photo taken
- Donations to Spokanimal appreciated
- Artisan Festival
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
- Sunday, 10-3 p.m.
- Kendall Yards, Spokane
- Handcrafted jewelry, arts and crafts
- TubaChristmas
- Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.
- Spokane Transit Plaza (701 W. Riverside Avenue, Spokane)
- Watch live musicians play Christmas carols
- Making Spirits Bright
- Cowley Park (Spokane)
- Best time to see the lights is after 4 p.m.
- Thousands of lights in trees, in the park
