Take your pup to take a picture with Santa, then go see a light show; Free Fun Friday

Posted: Dec 06, 2019 10:25 AM PST

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 10:37 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

  • Santa Paws Photos
    • Saturday, 10-2 p.m.
    • The General Store (2424 N Division St, Spokane)
    • Bring your furry friends to have their holiday photo taken
    • Donations to Spokanimal appreciated
  • Artisan Festival
    • Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
    • Sunday, 10-3 p.m.
    • Kendall Yards, Spokane
    • Handcrafted jewelry, arts and crafts
  • TubaChristmas
    • Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.
    • Spokane Transit Plaza (701 W. Riverside Avenue, Spokane)
    • Watch live musicians play Christmas carols
  • Making Spirits Bright
    • Cowley Park (Spokane)
    • Best time to see the lights is after 4 p.m.
    • Thousands of lights in trees, in the park

