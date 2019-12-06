Take your pup to take a picture with Santa, then go see a light show; Free Fun Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Santa Paws Photos Saturday, 10-2 p.m. The General Store (2424 N Division St, Spokane) Bring your furry friends to have their holiday photo taken Donations to Spokanimal appreciated

Artisan Festival Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, 10-3 p.m. Kendall Yards, Spokane Handcrafted jewelry, arts and crafts

TubaChristmas Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spokane Transit Plaza (701 W. Riverside Avenue, Spokane) Watch live musicians play Christmas carols

Making Spirits Bright Cowley Park (Spokane) Best time to see the lights is after 4 p.m. Thousands of lights in trees, in the park

