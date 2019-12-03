News

Take your furry friend to the General Store to get their photo with 'Santa Paws'

By:

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 08:56 AM PST

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 08:56 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Santa Paws is coming to town! 

Take your furry friends to the General Store on Saturday to get their photo taken with Santa. The event is presented by Spokanimal and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photos are free, but donations are gladly accepted. 

Find more info here

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

RELATED: The Budget Mom donates money, 750 pounds of dog food to Spokane Humane Society

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS