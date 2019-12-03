Take your furry friend to the General Store to get their photo with 'Santa Paws'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Santa Paws is coming to town!

Take your furry friends to the General Store on Saturday to get their photo taken with Santa. The event is presented by Spokanimal and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photos are free, but donations are gladly accepted.

Find more info here.

