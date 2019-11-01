Swing spots will be key in Spokane's mayoral race

SPOKANE, Wash. - In just five days, Spokane will choose its next mayor.

In this race, we've seen where each candidate stands on homelessness and the housing crisis, among several other key issues; but in some ways, Spokane's race for mayor has actually followed the trend of many presidential elections.

If you see a candidate out knocking on doors over the next few days, you're likely to see them in a few specific parts of town.

Much like a presidential race has swing states, this mayoral election has some swing spots right here in Spokane.

"The Shadle Park area is a swing area. It's an area that will lean Republican if it gets attention, and if it doesn't get attention it will swing Democrat," former state lawmaker Kevin Parker said. "The Five Mile area also has a couple different spots. They're in the same boat, so both candidates know their visibility is very important for getting the vote."

Parker said the last five days leading up to the election are less about candidates trying to attack each other, and more about shoring up the votes already leaning in their favor.

As of October 31, the Spokane County Elections Office said about 21 percent of the vote has been returned for the city -- that's about 30,000 ballots.

The entire county has returned about 67,000 ballots, which marks just 20 percent of registered voters.

The Elections Office said it expects a 35 percent turnout, which is average for the county.

