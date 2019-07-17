Swimmers, skiers warned to stay out of Moses Lake due to toxic algae

Photo courtesy: Grant County Health District

Photo courtesy: Grant County Health District

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Swimmers, skiers and even pets are being warned to stay out of Moses Lake due to a suspected toxic blue-green algae bloom.

The Grant County Health District collected water samples from Connelly Park after receiving reports from concerned citizens. The samples came back with a toxin level more than four times higher than the Washington State recreational guidelines for microcystin toxins, leading GCHD to believe it's reasonable to assume blue-green algae could be present in all parts of Moses Lake.

GCHD has posted warning signs around Moses Lake that will stay in place until the lake is clear of the toxic algae.

Until that time, GCHD is advising people to avoid all contact with the lake, including swimming, skiing and wakeboarding. It also says you should avoid drinking lake water, keep pets and livestock away from the lake water, and clean any fish caught in Moses Lake.

The type of blue-green algae suspected to be present in Moses Lake can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, severe thirst, jaundice and even death.