SWAT Team arrests armed felony assault suspect

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley SWAT Team arrested an armed felony assault suspect after the suspect pointed a rifle at a female victim and a witness Monday evening.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded at 5:15 p.m. to a report that a male, reportedly armed with a rifle, had pushed a female in front of a residence in the 500 block of S. Custer in Spokane Valley.

Deputies established a perimeter around the residence, blocked the roadways, and told neighbors to stay in their homes.

Deputies then made announcements, asking for the people inside the residence to exit the house.

The female victim eventually exited the house, and was taken to a safe location.

The SWAT Team was then requested, because the suspect, 58-year-old Brian F. Roesler, was believed to be armed and to have additional weapons in the house.

Around four hours later, Roesler finally exited the residence. He yelled obscenities and continually reached for his waistband area.

Roesler then began to walk back toward the residence, but the SWAT Team intervened and placed him in handcuffs.

After a search warrant was served, deputies found three shotguns, over 190 rounds of 12ga and .22 caliber ammunition.

Roesler was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 1st Degree (DV) and Assault 1st Degree.