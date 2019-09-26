Police identify suspect in East Central shooting, SWAT standoff

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Several people detained in Spokane SWAT standoff Several people detained in Spokane SWAT standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have identified the suspect at the center of a shooting and SWAT standoff in East Central on Wednesday.

Several people, including 25-year-old Dustin Leonard, were arrested during the incident, which lasted nearly two hours.

The SWAT team surrounded a home near S. Ray St and E. 5th Ave, right across the street from Fred Meyer.

Spokane Police said they initially responded to the house around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, when someone reported hearing a gunshot.

Roughly an hour later, police got another call from Sacred Heart, reporting a man with a gunshot wound had walked in.

It was a tip from Safe Streets Task Force that led police to the house on 5th and Ray.

"They maintained surveillance and eventually contacted the police department SWAT team," said Sergeant Terry Preuninger.

SWAT and officers surrounded the home. While some people came out, police said others were not ready to surrender.

"One of the persons locked himself in a room in the house, couldn't get back out, so he had to crawl out a window, climb up on the roof, and we had to get him down onto the ground safely," said Preuninger.

Police were looking specifically for Leonard, but found multiple criminals inside.

"There were three people that were arrested for warrants unrelated to this," said Preuninger.

Based on the calls police received Wednesday morning, Preuninger said the house seemed to have had issues before with police. He said some of those issues could have been drug related.

Leonard was charged with first degree assault and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police said the 25-year-old man who was shot is expected to survive.