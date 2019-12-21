News

SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody at Spokane apartment

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 12:34 PM PST

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:36 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and SWAT team members arrested a man on Friday who barricaded himself inside the apartment he was allegedly burglarizing and refused to leave. 

Police said the people who called found two burglars inside their apartment when they got home. 

One suspect fled, but the second barricaded himself in the apartment and claimed to be armed, they said. 

Police arrived at the apartment, located on W. Gray Ct., and set up a perimeter, asking the man to come out, but they say he refused. 

Because he claimed to be armed, SWAT team members, hostage negotiators and a K9 were called in. 

Police executed a search warrant and found the suspected burglar hiding in a bedroom. They arrested him for residential burglary and obstructing. 

