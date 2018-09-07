News

Suspect shot at after accelerating toward Lincoln County deputy

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 07:27 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 08:23 PM PDT

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A Lincoln County deputy fired his weapon at a suspect who was accelerating toward him Thursday afternoon. The suspect was not struck by a bullet. 

The deputy had attempted to make a traffic stop on a white truck on N. Teal Rd. for speeding on Highway 25, just north of Highway 2. The driver, 50-year-old Doyle A. Gabriel, failed to yield to the deputy's marked patrol car with lights and siren activated. Gabriel continued to flee onto N. Teal Hill Rd. losing a ladder from his vehicle. He eventually turned into the driveway of a home in the 39600 block of Cayuse Cove Rd. 

Gabriel turned his vehicle around, now facing the deputy's car. The deputy stopped, exited his vehicle and began giving commands. Gabriel did not comply and accelerated toward the deputy causing him to fire his weapon. 

An assisting deputy deployed a Taser on Gabriel, allowing him to be safely taken into custody. 

He was transported and booked into the Lincoln County Jail where he faces multiple felony charges.

